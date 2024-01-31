Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 916 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

