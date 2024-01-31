Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.04

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.04 and traded as high as C$43.97. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.27, with a volume of 38,681 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0096819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total transaction of C$871,619.70. Insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $2,808,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
