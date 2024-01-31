Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.04

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.04 and traded as high as C$43.97. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.27, with a volume of 38,681 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0096819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total transaction of C$871,619.70. Insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $2,808,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.