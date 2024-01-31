Robert W. Baird Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $104.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.15.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

