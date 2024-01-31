Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.89. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 2,114,803 shares traded.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,640,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

