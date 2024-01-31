Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $561.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.48.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.