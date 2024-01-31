Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Sets New 52-Week High at $554.61

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $554.61 and last traded at $553.76, with a volume of 32831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $549.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.