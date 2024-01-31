Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

