RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $241.25

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RWS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.83) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.25. The company has a market cap of £869.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,428.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. RWS’s payout ratio is currently -17,142.86%.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

