Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.27.

SBRA opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

