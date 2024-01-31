Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $123.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

