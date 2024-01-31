Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

