Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

