Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,580 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.82.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

