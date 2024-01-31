Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

