Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $194.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $195.12.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

