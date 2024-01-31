Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 2,234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of PFGC opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

