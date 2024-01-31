Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,045 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

