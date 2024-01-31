Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 441,158 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 348,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 234,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 199,348 shares during the period.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,384.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,384.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. bought 15,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,871,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,388 in the last ninety days.

NYSE KYN opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

