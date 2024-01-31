Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 66,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

