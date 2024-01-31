Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

