Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.6 %

Copart stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

