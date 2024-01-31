Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

