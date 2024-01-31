Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

