Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average is $154.00.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.