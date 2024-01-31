Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,635 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTU opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 950,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $23,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,155,000 shares in the company, valued at $320,982,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

