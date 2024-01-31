Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.72.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.