Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

