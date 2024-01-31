Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.58 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

