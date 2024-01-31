Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

