Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 117,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.71 and a beta of 0.93. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

