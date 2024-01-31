Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,441,000 after buying an additional 434,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $246.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.