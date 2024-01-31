Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $767,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Trading Down 1.7 %

MTCH stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.