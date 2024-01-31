Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.32.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $301.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day moving average of $261.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

