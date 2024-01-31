Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Monday.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science 37

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Science 37 has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.80.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Science 37 in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Science 37 by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science 37

(Get Free Report)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.