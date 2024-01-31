Scotiabank Weighs in on Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 0.8 %
LAAC opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.79.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $15,303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
