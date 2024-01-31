Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Boosted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

