Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.98.

SES stock opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6476131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

