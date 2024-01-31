Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.14

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.14 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 175.50 ($2.23). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.22), with a volume of 2,915,206 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

