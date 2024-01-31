Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.14

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.14 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 175.50 ($2.23). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.22), with a volume of 2,915,206 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.69).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Serco Group
Serco Group Price Performance
About Serco Group
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Serco Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.