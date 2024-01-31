Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Increases By 9.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 603,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,544,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

