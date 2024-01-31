Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Declines By 12.3%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

ADES stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,744.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 226,913 shares in the company, valued at $562,744.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,067.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Vitol Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.