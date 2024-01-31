Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Rises By 14.9%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.