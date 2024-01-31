Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Rises By 16.4%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.9 days.
Altus Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $42.56.
Altus Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.