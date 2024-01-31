Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Rises By 16.4%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.9 days.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

