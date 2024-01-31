Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Drops By 11.2%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 506,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

