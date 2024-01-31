Short Interest in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Increases By 15.0%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 878,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $507.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

