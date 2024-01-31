Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Decreases By 11.3%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 4.2 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BW. Craig Hallum lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,617.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,617.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 157,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,602,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 290,686 shares of company stock valued at $330,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $14,256,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $12,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 728.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

