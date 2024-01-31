Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Grows By 17.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 15,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,061,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 185,560 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Bit Digital Stock Down 4.4 %

Bit Digital stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $232.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

