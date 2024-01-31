Short Interest in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Drops By 11.3%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 165,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Envirotech Vehicles

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Envirotech Vehicles by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envirotech Vehicles by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVTV opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.63. Envirotech Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles ( NASDAQ:EVTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

