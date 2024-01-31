Short Interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Expands By 17.0%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 53.20% and a negative return on equity of 253.21%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.