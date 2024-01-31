Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Grows By 16.2%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 836,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 29.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 153,202 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Fiverr International Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FVRR opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

