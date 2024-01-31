Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Decreases By 11.2%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.65 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

